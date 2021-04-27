Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

