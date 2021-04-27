Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

