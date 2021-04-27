PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. 74,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

