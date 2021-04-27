Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.
OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.
OVID opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
