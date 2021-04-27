Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

OVID opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

