Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSTK opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

