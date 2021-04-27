Otter Tail’s (OTTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.09 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.