Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
OTIS stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $76.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
