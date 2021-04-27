Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTIS stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.