Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $76.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

