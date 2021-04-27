Ormat Technologies’ (ORA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

ORA opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

