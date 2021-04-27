Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $994,357.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,134,878 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $273.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average of $309.32. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

