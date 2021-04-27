Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

