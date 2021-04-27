Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.86 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

