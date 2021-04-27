Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

