Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

