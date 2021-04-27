Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,234 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

