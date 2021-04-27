Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.