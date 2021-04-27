Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORMP. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.25 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.