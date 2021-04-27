Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.