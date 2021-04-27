Oppenheimer Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

