Oppenheimer Comments on SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

