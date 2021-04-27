Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.