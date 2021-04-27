ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.46. 2,631,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,232. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

