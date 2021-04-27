OneMain’s (OMF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $55.30 on Monday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $1.33. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.57%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.