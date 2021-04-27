OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

OMF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 1,650,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous Special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

