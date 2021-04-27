OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.