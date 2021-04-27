Omnitude (ECOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $367,587.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

