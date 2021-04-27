OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

SLF opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

