OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

