OLD National Bancorp IN Has $382,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

