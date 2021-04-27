OLD National Bancorp IN Has $327,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PTC were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,973. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.