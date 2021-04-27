OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

PAYC stock opened at $400.96 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.13 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

