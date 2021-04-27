OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 279 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

ANSS stock opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

