ODUWA Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,954.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.42 or 1.00530775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00131523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA



