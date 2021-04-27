Observer (OBSR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.14 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Observer has a total market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

