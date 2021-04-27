Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.76

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 38096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock worth $12,077,069. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

