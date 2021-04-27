O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OI opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

