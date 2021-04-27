Nwam LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,644,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.