Nwam LLC Sells 241 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

