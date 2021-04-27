Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

