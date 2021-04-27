Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.91 and its 200 day moving average is $759.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

