Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

