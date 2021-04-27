Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,497 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Immersion worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

