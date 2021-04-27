Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $561.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

