Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

