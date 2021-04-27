Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,797,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

