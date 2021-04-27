Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.