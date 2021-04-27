Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,974. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

