NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -320.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

