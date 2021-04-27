NuCypher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.11 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $191.25 million and $50.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.00780195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.29 or 0.07906426 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

