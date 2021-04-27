Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 44,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

